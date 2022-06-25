Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners: The Kelly Clarkson Show & General Hospital Get Maximum Nods

The 49th edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards was recently held on Friday night at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Daytime Emmys 2022 is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier along with Nischelle Turner.

The prestigious ceremony has managed to grab the global audience's attention as it is currently being telecasted live on the East Coast and is also streaming on Paramount+. With the most awaited award night going on, fans are glued to their screens, eagerly waiting to witness who makes it big this year at the Daytime Emmys 2022.

Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners list

The Daytime Emmys is an annual award show that is known for recognising the best contributions in the field of television programming and in a variety of other categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. Among the big winners of the night, The Kelly Clarkson Show and General Hospital managed to make it big in various categories. These two shows battled it out against The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and several other drama series.

Check out the winner's list here:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (Winner)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, GH (Winner)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (Winner)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Days of Our Lives (Winner)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital (Winner)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (syndicated)

Hot Ones (Complex Networks)

Live With Kelly and Ryan (syndicated)

Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Winner)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Peace of Mind With Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Disney+) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan & Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro & Meghan McCain, The View

Taraji P. Henson & Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Winner)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless (Winner)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (Winner)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (syndicated)

Extra (syndicated)

Inside Edition (syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (syndicated) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (syndicated)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)

Jeopardy! (syndicated) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Leah Remini, People Puzzler

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Winner)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen

Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

Christopher Kimball, Milk Street

Winner: Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Judy Justice (Freevee) (Winner)

