Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners: The Kelly Clarkson Show & General Hospital Get Maximum Nods

The 49th edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards was recently held on Friday night at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Daytime Emmys 2022 is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier along with Nischelle Turner.
The prestigious ceremony has managed to grab the global audience's attention as it is currently being telecasted live on the East Coast and is also streaming on Paramount+. With the most awaited award night going on, fans are glued to their screens, eagerly waiting to witness who makes it big this year at the Daytime Emmys 2022.
Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners list
The Daytime Emmys is an annual award show that is known for recognising the best contributions in the field of television programming and in a variety of other categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. Among the big winners of the night, The Kelly Clarkson Show and General Hospital managed to make it big in various categories. These two shows battled it out against The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and several other drama series.
Check out the winner's list here:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
- Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
- Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless
- Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (Winner)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
- Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful
- James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
- Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless
- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, GH (Winner)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives
- Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless
- William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital
- Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital
- Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (Winner)
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem
- General Hospital
- The Young and the Restless
- Days of Our Lives (Winner)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem
- Days of Our Lives
- The Young and the Restless
- General Hospital (Winner)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
- The Drew Barrymore Show (syndicated)
- Hot Ones (Complex Networks)
- Live With Kelly and Ryan (syndicated)
- Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
- Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
- Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
- Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
- Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Winner)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
- GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
- Peace of Mind With Taraji (Facebook Watch)
- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
- Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
- Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
- Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Disney+) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
- Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan & Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro & Meghan McCain, The View
- Taraji P. Henson & Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
- Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts
- Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Winner)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem (Peacock)
- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
- Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- The Young and the Restless (CBS)
- General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
- Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
- Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
- Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless (Winner)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
- Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
- James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
- Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
- John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (Winner)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
- Access Hollywood (syndicated)
- Extra (syndicated)
- Inside Edition (syndicated)
- Entertainment Tonight (syndicated) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
- Family Feud (syndicated)
- Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
- The Price Is Right (CBS)
- Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)
- Jeopardy! (syndicated) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
- Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
- Leah Remini, People Puzzler
- Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
- Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Winner)
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
- Counter Space (Vice TV)
- Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
- Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)
- Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
- Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
- Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen
- Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy
- Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
- Christopher Kimball, Milk Street
- Winner: Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals
- LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
- Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)
- Judge Mathis (Syndicated)
- The People’s Court (Syndicated)
- Judy Justice (Freevee) (Winner)
Image: AP