'Dazed And Confused' Liam Hemsworth Basks In The Sun With His Four-legged Companion

Liam Hemsworth recently posted a paww-dorable selfie with his four-legged companion. On Tuesday, the Arkansas actor took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his we-time with his French Bulldog from what appears to be the backyard of his home sweet home. Soon after the picture surfaced online, several fans flocked to the comment section of his post and pointed out that his dog's whisker seemed as if Liam got a nose ring.

Liam Hemsworth's post makes Sullivan Stapleton ask 'you or the pup?'

Popular Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth's love for dogs is quite evident from his Instagram handle. The 31-year-old leaves no opportunities to shell out major "Hooman-Doggo" goals on social media by often sharing some cutesy photos with his pooches. On April 27, Liam took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his playtime with his Frenchie as they basked in the sun.

In the picture shared by Liam, he flashed his beaming smile at the camera lying next to his pet dog on the lawn, shirtless. Along with sharing the sunkissed selfie with his dog, Liam captioned the post by simply writing, "Dazed and confused". In no time from posting the photograph, it was quick to go viral and left ardent fans gushing over it.

Check out Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post below:

Within two hours of sharing, Liam Hemsworth's post raked over a whopping 460k likes and more than 2k comments on Instagram. While a majority of fans showered dog lover Liam with immense love in the comment section of the post, several users mentioned how his pooch's whisker looked like he got a nose ring. One user wrote, "which one is cuter the dog or Liam?", another commented, "Thought You had a nose ring for a second. def would look greatttttttt". On the other hand, as a response to his "Dazed and confused" caption, his Australian actor pal, Sullivan Stapleton slid into the comment section of his post to ask him, "You or the pup?".

Take a look at some more reactions by netizens below:

