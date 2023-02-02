DC Bosses James Gunn And Peter Safran Reveal Ezra Miller's Future As The Flash

DC Studios co-chairman and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran recently held a press event to discuss all the upcoming plans for the DC Universe on Tuesday, January 31. Talking about Ezra Miller's future as The Flash, the duo said there's no reason why any of the actors who are already part of the film would not be a part of the DCU in the future.

Safran said, "These [next] four movies are terrific. There's no reason why any of the characters and the actors playing those characters are not part of the DCU. There's nothing that prohibits that from happening."

Miller has had issues with his mental health. He started receiving therapy for a previously unidentified mental health illness this past summer and has kept out of trouble ever since.

Safran said, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is.''

"But right now, they are completely focussed on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress,” he added.

Criminal charges against Ezra Miller

For the unversed, Ezra was charged with various crimes last year. He pleaded guilty to a burglary that occurred in Vermont in May, on January 13, and was sentenced to one year of administrative probation and a $500 fine.

The actor was also accused of disorderly conduct in a Hawaiian karaoke club, throwing a chair at a 26-year-old lady during a private gathering, and an argument with a female bar patron in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In addition, a 12-year-old and their mother in Greenfield, Massachusetts, requested a restraining order against Miller, and the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protective order against him for grooming and brainwashing their daughter when she was a minor.

Apart from Miller, The Flash also features Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Batman for the first time since 1992. According to rumours, Miller's character Barry Allen will go back in time to save his mother, resulting in some significant unexpected repercussions.