DC Changes Superman's Motto, Superhero Now To Fight For 'Better Tomorrow'

During the DC FanDome 2021, the company announced that Superman's mission statement would no longer be 'Truth, Justice and the American Way.'

Fengyen Chiu
DC FanDome 2021 took place on Saturday and unveiled several new teasers and trailers of DCEU's upcoming projects. During the virtual fan event Jim Lee, DC's chief creative officer and publisher, announced that DC's iconic character Superman's motto would be changed from the well-known catchphrase that he fights for 'Truth, Justice and the American Way.' Over the years Superman's motto has been changed quite a few times, but the central theme is always truth and justice.

DC announces Superman's new motto 

Jim Lee, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC FanDome 2021 that the Man of Steel’s motto will be changed from 'Truth, Justice and the American Way' to 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow'. In a press statement, the company said the decision was meant "to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honour Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world."

He added, "Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement." Lee didn't comment further as to why the 'American Way' has was dropped from the superhero's mission statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As per Variety, 'Truth, Justice and the American Way' did not originate with the first Superman comic books that were created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Instead, the saying came from a radio serial in the early 1940s, as a way to cheer on American military efforts during World War II. The 'American Way' motto was used again for the Adventures of Superman TV series that aired back in the 1950s, during the first days of the Cold War.

Superman's son comes out as bisexual 

This announcement comes on the heels of another notable update of Superman's identity when DC Comics announced that the current Superman of Earth, Jon Kent (Lois Lane and Clark Kent's son) was coming out as bisexual. The November 9 issue Superman: Son of Kal-El will see Superman Jon Kent revealing and accepting his renewed identity as he gets romantically linked with his college friend, reporter Jay Nakamura. The character would not only create awareness around LGBTQ+ rights but will also represent a more inclusive society for the LGBTQ+ community. 

