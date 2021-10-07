DC FanDome Trailer Teases New Footage From 'The Batman' & 'Black Adam'; WATCH

There is good news for DC fans as the final trailer of DC FanDome 2021 has been unveiled. The trailer showcases not only the impressive line-up of movies, television shows but also includes never-seen-before scenes from Black Adam and The Batman.

In less than a minute, DC reels off some of the famous faces including Dwayne Johnson from Black Adam, Robert Pattinson from The Batman, John Cena from Peacemaker among others. The short clip has also reminded the cast and crew of upcoming films, TV shows, and games to talk about some of the most anticipated productions of the next couple of years.

DC FanDome new trailer teases The Batman, Black Adam scenes

The official trailer after 30-second marks scenes from The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam. It also featured new footage from Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Warner Bros. Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights. There are also clues to the future of DC on TV, in and outside the Arrowverse, with scenes from Peacemaker, Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and Naomi.

In the Black Adam scene, we get to see Johnson in action for the time wherein he is tilting his head menacingly. Then, we see Pattinson from The Batman saving the day at a funeral that looks similar to the one shown in the very first trailer from last year's FanDome. It also shows Paul Dano’s Riddler hijacking the sombre affair and setting off a bomb in the Caped Crusader’s face. The latter half of the teaser highlights the DC blowout: expect The Flash, the Peacemaker series, Aquaman 2, and more from the world of DC’s movies, comics, and games to have a presence.

More about the new DC FanDome trailer

Besides, The Batman's and Black Adams's exclusive new scenes, the trailer teases new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While from television fronts, it shows an exclusive look at HBO Max's Peacemaker, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, DMZ, and Batman: Caped Crusader, surprises from new series, including new looks at returning HBO Max favourites Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms.

In addition, it revealed a look at new seasons of The CW's Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, and Netflix's Sweet Tooth, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a sneak peek at Stargirl, and the first look at Naomi, The DC also included new reveals from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights and comic panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Nubia, Wonder Woman Historia, and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World.

