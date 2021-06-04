DC Movies To Be Set Up Like Marvel Studios After Warner Bros And Discovery Merger: Reports

There was a major announcement by Warner Bros and Discovery on May 17, when they declared a merger known as Warner Bros Discovery. The contract sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and fans were left wondering about the effects this megadeal would have on DC movies. Recently, AT&T CEO John Stankey and Zaslav shared their vision for the future and spoke about their new plans for the DC movies and franchise.

Warner Bros Discovery wants DC films to be set up like the Marvel Cinematic Universe

According to a report by Newsbreak, after the merge of Warner Bros and Discovery, the AT&T CEO John Stankey and Zaslav spoke at length about their plans for the future of the DC film franchise. David Zaslav stated that his number one priority would be building relationships with the creative community and that he also plans to spend time in Los Angeles, New York, and anywhere in the world where talent is based to seek out the best creative culture. The megadeal that took place in May this year will unite Warner Bros and Discovery’s collection of streaming and cable channels.

It is also being reported that with David Zaslav in charge, the company’s approach to movie making and DC films could shift as he is known for turning over management teams and shifting strategic gears quickly when results are not to his liking. The pandemic lead to Warner Media's decision of releasing each of its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, which includes The Suicide Squad, the latest entry into the DC film franchise. This move was allowed to maximize the revenues from films but it did not go down well with the filmmakers.

Warner Media's DC films did not achieve the same box office results as their counterparts at Marvel and which is why it is being said that David Zaslav has already started to work on a plan to restructure the DC Extended Universe to mirror Marvel Studios. However, this will not affect the style, storytelling, or creative process. The major focus will be on finding a central figure to be in charge of their film and TV properties, which could lead to a restored SnyderVerse and an interconnected DC Extended Universe.

Image - DC Comics Instagram Account

