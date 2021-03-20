DC Superheroes: Post Snyder Cut's Release, A Look At Other Characters Of The DC World

Ever since Zack Snyder's Justice League has released, it has sparked many raging topics among the netizens again. From Thanos vs Darkseid to Snyder cut vs Whedon cut, netizens are quite engaged in drawing parallels between either Marvel and DC or between various elements of DC. While popular superheroes such as Batman and Superman are already being much talked about, let us take a look at some other DC superheroes.

1. Green Arrow

Who is Green Arrow? According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, DC launched its TV empire with Green Arrow. He was reportedly always going to remain as Batman's clone but as his character developed over the years, he got an individual identity of his own. His character is believed to be quite 'progressive' with a forward-thinking mindset. The green hooded archer is one of the most important characters of the DC universe.

2. Aqua Man

Aqua Man was already quite popular in the comics, his popularity boosted even more after Jason Momoa's portrayal of the superhero in 2018. Aqua Man is the King of seven seas who looks after each and every creature of the aquatic world. There is no one better, stronger and more powerful than Aqua Man in the DC universe when it comes to ruling the depths of the oceans. Aquaman in DC is again quite important.

3. Cyborg

Who is Cyborg? As the name suggests, Cyborg is an amalgamation of a human and a machine. A majority of his body is made of advanced mechanical parts that enable him to be a superhuman. He is quite strong, fast, has unparalleled stamina and is one of the most beloved characters of the DC fans. The only problem Cyborg has is being in touch with humanity and not losing himself to technology completely.

4. Green Lantern

Who is Green Lantern? He is a true superhero in all senses. He is selfless, courageous, determined and does not give up easily. Green Lantern derives his power from an extraordinary ring that manifests emotions or imagination to channel power. While Green Lantern was already quite popular, Ryan Reynold took his popularity to a much higher level. Green Lantern enjoys a fandom of his own too.

5. Wonderwoman

She is one of the most inspirational characters in the DC world. Her impact as an iconic female superhero is unparalleled. She is just as powerful as Superman and it is very hard to defeat her. She has inspired many little girls all around the world to be strong, brave, courageous and kind at the same time. She is a very fascinating character and must be celebrated just as much as her male counterparts.

6. Flash

Flash, who is the fastest man in the universe, is considered to be one of the most fun and easy-going superheroes of the DC universe. Even he has a series of his own that is much loved among the DC fans. He is quite entertaining, funny, but possesses power and wit just like other superheroes. He is always full of surprises and is again an indispensable part of the DC world just like other superheroes.