DCEU star Aldis Hodge, who will be seen playing Hawkman in the forthcoming highly-anticipated film Black Adam, opened up about his conflict with the antihero of the titular name, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Black Adam will also mark the cinematic debut of the Justice Society of America (JSA) as it will see Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan tackle the roles of the DC superheroes Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate, respectively.

The much-awaited trailer teased the backstory of Black Adam, who is on a revenge-spree post after his son's demise in an attack. The film will explore the beginnings of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment. Expanding more on his tragic story, he will also be seen going head to head with the members of the Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge aka Hawkman. The footage also reveals Adam's relationship with Hawkman who uses his Nth metal wings and hits him with his Thanagarian Mace. The attack proves to be a complete failure as Black Adam then destroys Hawkman with his thunderbolt.

Now, opening about the same, Hodge said in a chat with ScreenRant that Adam and Hawkman are the two fearless superheroes and both have the best intentions but their approaches are quite different from each other. He said,

"They're friends; they just had a little spat. [Laughs] No, they're both savage beasts who are moving to the beat of their own drum. Best intentions in the world, they're just opposed on a couple of different things. They clash every now and then, and you get the best of these two feral animals just knocking it out. When it comes to the biggest battles that I have never seen the likes of, these guys are incredible. And what they go through is massive."

More on Black Adam

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21.

Image: Twitter/@carloskenobi