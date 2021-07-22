DC's 'Batgirl' To Be Played By 'In The Heights' Star Leslie Grace, Warner Bros. Confirms

The world of DC comics has finally got their 'Batgirl' as Warner Bros. announced the actor roped in to play the titular role in their next endeavour titled Batgirl. After a couple of weeks of scouting actors suitable for the role and shortlisting some of the notable names in Hollywood, the production company finalised In the Heights star Leslie Grace. The movie is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. finalised Batwoman- Leslie Grace

According to the reports from Deadline, the filmmakers shortlisted actors like Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson for the role. However, previously impressed by Leslie Grace's performance in the musical drama titled In the Heights, the actor's impressive audition bagged her the titular role. The Afro-Latina is now all set to play Barbara Gordon in the Studios' Batgirl.

More on Dc's Batgirl

The movie will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after Joss Whedon dropped the project in 2018. The movie will be written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson while Kristin Burr will be in charge of the production. The studio has been tight-lipped about the details of the plot and cast of the upcoming movie, however, Commissioner Gordon's daughter Barbara Gordon will be Batwoman in the movie. Her character was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane and is considered among the most established version of Batgirl.

More on Leslie Grace

The 26-year-old actor kickstarted her career as a musician and has a number of impressive hits under her belt. Her songs like Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, Be My Baby, Odio No Odiarte, De Lunes a Jueves and Qué Será are some of her biggest hits. The talented artist also bagged several nominations in notable music award shows like Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin Grammys and Lo Nuestro Awards. She bagged the Nickelodeon Mexico Kids' Choice Awards in 2018 for her collaboration with the South Korean band Super Junior for the song titled Lo Siento. After her successful career in music, the actor ventured into acting and is all set to portray the role of Batgirl in the highly anticipated DC movie.

IMAGE- LESLIE GRACE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.