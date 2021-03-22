'Deadly Illusions' 2021 Cast: Know Everything About The Actors Of This Thriller Movie

Deadly Illusions is a 2021 Netflix movie that revolves around a best-selling novelist who is suffering from writer's block. She hires a young woman to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in writing a new bestseller book, the line between the life she's writing and the one she is living becomes blurred and she starts becoming a part of her own story. From Kristin Davis to Dermont Mulroney, several actors are a part of the Deadly Illusions 2021 cast, here's everything you need to know about them.

Deadly Illusions 2021 cast

Kristin Davis as Mary Morrison

Kristin Davis who has played the role of Charlotte York in the popular movie series Sex And The City is a part of the cast of Deadly Illusions 2021 movie. She has also played crucial roles in movies like The Adventure of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. She also played the role of the main lead in the Netflix movie The Knight Before Christmas.

Grace Grammer as Grace

Grace Grammer has been a part of several popular movies like Awkward, Emma's Chance, and The Middle. She also played the role of Christine Purdy in the movie The Last Summer. She also played the role of Mandy in the popular show The Goldbergs. She played the role of Sadie in the 2017 movie Altitude.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

Dermot Mulroney as Tom Morrison

Dermot Mulroney is one of the popular actors of Hollywood. He has played role in several movies like My Best Friend's Wedding, August: Osage Country, and The Wedding Date. He also played the role of Dirty Stevens in Young Guns. He was also a crucial part of the shows like Hanna, Prodigal Son, and Messiah.

Shanola Hampton as Elaine

Shanola Hampton is playing the role of Elaine as part of the cast of Deadly Illusions 2021. She has played the popular role of Veronica Fisher in Showtime's award-winning drama show The Shameless. She also played crucial roles in projects like You Again, Things Never Said, and Suburban Gothic.

Lora Martinez as Andrea Miller

Lora Martinez Cunningham has been a part of several popular projects like Sicario, The Book of Eli, and Maze Runner. She also played the role of officer Tina in Midnight Texas. She also played a crucial role in Wayward Son.

Ellen Humphreys as Angela Huntsman

Ellen Humphreys who has played a significant role in movies like Interrogation and Home With the View of the Monster is also a part of the cast of Deadly Illusions. She also played significant roles in movies like Outlaws don't get Funerals and Desert Dream. Her role in Interrogation became very popular among the audience.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.