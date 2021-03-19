'Deadly Illusions' Ending: Who Killed Elaine In The Film? Find Out Who Was The Culprit

Netflix’s new psychological thriller film Deadly Illusions explores how the thin line between reality and imagination often gets blurred when one is overcome by desire. The film stars Sex and The City fame Kristin Davis and actor Dermont Mulroney in the lead role. Helmed by Anna Elizabeth James, the film revolves around Mary, an author who returns to writing after a long hiatus. To focus on her writing, she hires a babysitter for her twins. However, the baby sitter named Grace is not who she seems to be, as her dark past meddles with her present. Find out what happens in Deadly Illusions Ending.

Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis) is a successful author who has taken a hiatus from her work. However, Mary revisits her profession when a publisher approaches her with a lucrative offer for a new project. The author is apprehensive about her return to the job as she has the responsibility of taking care of her twins. Mary’s friend Elaine suggests she hire a full-time babysitter to help her focus on her work.

After interviewing a string of young sites, Mary finds an attractive young woman named Grace who strikes a great rapport with the twins. Soon Grace starts to make her way through everyone’s hearts in the family. She even spends intimate moments with Mary herself, while also enticing her husband Tom. Elaine tries to warn her about Grace’s behaviour but the chat leads to a misunderstanding that leaves their relationship strained.

However, Mary soon realizes that Grace isn’t registered with the company that employees babysitters. As things take a gnarly turn Mary finds her friend Elaine stabbed to death with a pair of scissors on the floor of her home. Shocked by the horrific turn of events, Mary ventures to Grace’s hometown to learn more about her past and background. When the truth is unearthed she rushes home to protect her family before any damage is done.

Deadly Illusions Ending Explained

Who killed Elaine?

When the police examine the CCTV footage from the night of Elaine’s death and analyze the murder weapon, it begins hinting at Mary’s involvement in the crime. Mary is diagnosed with PTSD in the film and often has out of body experiences. Elaine’s meddling into her life, when Mary is trying to hide her infirmities might have triggered anger in Mary which led her to commit the crime. It is highly possible that Mary killed Elaine in an impulsive moment. Mary goes on to dedicate her manuscript to Elaine, for helping Mary acquire a muse for her story, but in reality, Elaine ends up becoming a muse for Mary.

Mary and her deadly illusions

We see that Mary projects her sexuality in Grace’s presence. Mary also sees Tom engaging in the act of submissiveness with Grace and loses her composure. She yells at Tom and Grace and while the audiences may perceive the events as Mary’s nightmare, but they appear too real. Aside from this Mary tells Elaine that she becomes a different woman when she is engaged in writing. This can be a possible explanation for these sequences. It might just be that Mary is indulging in wishful thinking.

But Mary’s own sexual encounters with Grace are. In the climactic moment of the film when Margaret takes over Grace, it is implied that she seduces Tom to gain control over his life. Tom is seen apologizing to Mary while he is severely injured. This indicates that he fell for Grace’s temptation. We see that both the lead characters experience a form of dissociated personality experience. Deadly illusions finally ends while still masking the truth in probabilities, leaving a lot for open interpretation.

