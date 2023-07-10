Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's First Look Out, Actor Sports Classic Wolverine Costume

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is set to make an appearance in Deadpool 3. Now, fans are in for a treat as his first look from the Hollywood film is out. Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram story to share the photo.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy.

It will be released on September 6, 2024.

Hugh Jackman wore the classic Wolverine costume for the first time.

The return of Wolverine

In the photo, Wolverine and Deadpool can be seen striking a pose together. While Ryan Reynolds is seen wearing the signature red Deadpool suit, Jackman surprised fans by donning the iconic yellow suit associated with Wolverine. The caption read, "Don't blink."

This marks Jackman's return as the beloved character, which he last played in Logan (2017)

This is also the first time audiences will see Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume, as he never wore it in the X-Men films. Previously, it was believed that he would retire from the role after Logan, but this unexpected appearance in Deadpool 3 proves otherwise.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share hilarious video

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also shared a hilarious video. In the video, they addressed questions about Wolverine's presence in Deadpool 3. Reynolds captioned the video, "Quick explainer video that tackles... 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not." The light-hearted video provided humorous insights, keeping fans intrigued and entertained.

Deadpool 3 promises to be strong cinematic experience

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy. The film is scheduled for a release on September 6, 2024. The flick reunites Levy with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. He previously directed Reynolds' 2022 film The Adam Project. He collaborated with Jackman for the 2011 film Real Steel. Going by these previous collaborations and the inclusion of Wolverine, Deadpool 3 promises an exciting and action-packed cinematic experience.