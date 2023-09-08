Deadpool 3: Liev Schreiber To Return As MCU Supervillain Sabretooth?

Deadpool 3 is one of the most exciting upcoming films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is slated to release on May 3, 2024, after being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike as well as the Writers Guild of America. However, the previous photos from the Deadpool 3 sets, which have given a glimpse of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, have created a lot of anticipation for the film. Now, a former character is once again slated to appear in the R-rated multiversal epic.

3 things you need to know:

Deadpool 3 will be the link between Fox’s X-Men universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman, 54, will be reprising his role after giving it up with Logan (2017).

Deadpool 3 is also rumoured to feature Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and more.

Liev Schreiber to return as Sabretooth?

As per a report from scooper Daniel Richtman, Liev Schreiber will be reprising his role as Wolverine’s brother, Sabertooth, in Deadpool 3. The report further states that Schreiber’s role as the lethal and menacing villain will not be a mere cameo. However, it will not be a massive appearance for the character as well.

Schreiber was seen as Sabretooth in the 2009 film Wolverine: Origins, which focuses on the journey of Logan before he joined the X-Men. It is not known whether any characters for other Wolverine entries, such as The Wolverine (2013) and Logan (2017) will be showing up in the series.

Why Deadpool 3 is crucial to the MCU’s future?

Notably, Deadpool 3 will serve as a bridge between the MCU as we know it and the entire FOX universe which features other Marvel characters such as Quicksilver and Gambit. By uniting these characters, the film will pave the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and eventually Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).