'Deadpool 3' To Remain R-rated; Writers Say Ryan Reynolds-starrer Won't Be 'Disney-fied'

Disney's historic acquisition of Fox's movies and TV assets paved the way for Fantastic Four, the X-Men series, and their characters make appearances in the MCU. Hollywood icon Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool, is also set to make its MCU debut with the forthcoming film Deadpool 3. While the movie is currently in its pre-production process, its writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently spilt some beans and assured fans the movie's script will not be "Disney-fied."

The third instalment in the Deadpool franchise will mark the movie's debut under the Disney banner, following its acquisition of Fox in 2019. The first two instalments in the franchise brought Fox immense success as both films earmarked over $780 million worldwide. Now, as Deadpool 3 is set to be backed by Disney, fans have been wondering if the production company, which has a history of making family-friendly movies, will sanitize the rather rude mutant Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 writers reveal the movie's script will not be "Disney-fied"

As per a report by Variety, the writers of Deadpool 3 spilt some beans about the new project in a recent interview with The Playlist. Talking about the movie's script, Reese Rhett revealed how Marvel is working as a bridge between them and Disney. Rhett said, "It’s these [Disney] people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive."

Rhett further mentioned how it is Marvel that is letting Deadpool remain what it is and said, "They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘You know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support."

Talking about Marvel's views on the film and the franchise's future, Reese revealed that Marvel has been nothing but helpful. She further added how Marvel has also asked them if they would like to use something from the MCU. She said, "It’s been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?’ What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool." She added how Marvel has been "awesome" and it is up to them to come up with an impressive story. Reese also revealed the Shawn Levy directorial is "absolutely" going to remain R-rated.

