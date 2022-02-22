Deadpool In 'Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse Of Madness'? Everything We Know So Far

Of the most awaited films of the year, Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of Madness has been causing a massive buzz among ardent Marvel fans, with the trailer and poster of the upcoming project giving rise to myriad speculations. Rumours are rife that the film will have some surprising cameo appearances, one of them being Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool'.

While Ryan has dismissed these rumours in a conversation with Variety, quipping that "I’m really not in the movie", fans believe that the actor is keeping his appearance under wraps. According to a BGR report, a 'potentially-leaked and unfinished VFX image' appears to show that Reynolds' Deadpool was indeed on the sets of Doctor Strange 2. While the visual's authenticity can't be confirmed, fans have dug other glimpses which put a stamp on Reynolds' appearance.

Will Deadpool appear in Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of Madness?

The rumours mills started with the release of the film’s new poster, where people hinted at Deadpool's reflection in a shard of glass. Fans also spotted Captain Carter’s shield in the same image, hinting that Hayley Atwell will cameo in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per a report by Variety, the Free Guy star made it very clear there will no Deadpool cameo in the film. When he was asked again, the actor said, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie." Despite his statement, fans have been quipping how Ryan might not be in the movie, but the actor never said that 'Deadpool wouldn’t appear'. Others also mentioned that he's trying to pull off the Andrew Garfield trick, when the latter repeatedly denied his involvement in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to appear alongside Tobey Maguire.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is all set to arrive in the theatres in May 2022. The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange.

