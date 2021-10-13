Dean Cain Criticises Superman Coming Out As 'bisexual', Says 'they’re Bandwagoning'

Earlier this week on National Coming Out Day, an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day observed on October 11, DC Comics unveiled the cover of their new Superman: Son of Kal-El issue that revealed Superman coming out as ‘bisexual’. DC Comics new revelation was hailed by several netizens also many users were confused as to how could superman be bisexual when he was already in love with Lois Lane. However, DC Comics unveiled that Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son Superman Jon Kent was bisexual. Dean Cain, who is best known for his role as Superman/Clark Kent in the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, slammed DC's decision to make Superman bisexual and said that they were just 'hopping on the bandwagon.'

As per Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday, he criticised the coming out of Superman as bisexual and said that it wasn't brave or bold. Cain said, "They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi — who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in the show Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave."

He added, "Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offence of being gay." Cain further explained that it would be great if they would show Superman fighting for refugees or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and much more. "There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on. … It’d be great to tackle those issues," he concluded.

The November 9 issue Superman: Son of Kal-El will see Superman Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent, revealing and accepting his renewed identity as he gets romantically linked with his college friend, reporter Jay Nakamura. The character would not only create awareness around LGBTQ+ rights but will also represent a more inclusive society for the LGBTQ+ community.

Image: DC Comics/AP