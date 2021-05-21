'Dear Evan Hansen' Release Date, Cast And Other Details About The Upcoming Musical Drama

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming American music teen drama film directed by Stephen Chbosky. Actors like Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Denver, and Amandla Stenberg are a part of the cast of the film. The film revolves around a student who suffers from anxiety which leads him to struggle at school. Read on to find out about Dear Evan Hansen release date and other details about the film.

Dear Evan Hansen release date

Dear Evan Hansen recently launched its trailer and revealed the release date of the film. The film is slated to release on September 24, 2021. The film will be released only on theatres for now but according to Variety, due to a video-on-demand pact of AMC with Universal, the film will be available to rent 17 days after the release of the film which means Dear Evan Hansen will be available to rent at home in the month of October.

Dear Evan Hansen cast

Dear Evan Hansen has a huge cast. Actors like Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Denver, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Doda ni, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Julianne Moore, Liz Kate, Issac Cole, Avery Berdman, Gerald Caesar, DeMarius Copes, Tommy Kane, and Marvin Leon are a part of the cast of the film. The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky. Adam Seigel and Marc Platt produced the film whereas Universal Pictures is distributing the film. Benj Pasek composed the music of the film whereas Brandon Trost helmed the cinematography department of the movie. Steven Levenson wrote the screenplay of the movie and the film is based on Justin Paul’s 2015 stage musical of the same name.

Dear Evan Hansen plot

The film revolves around the story of a high-school student named Evan Hansen who is anxious and writes letters to himself as a therapy. Evan’s classmate Connor gets hold of one of his letters and dies by suicide with a note in his pocket. Connor’s parents believe that the note was addressed by Connor to Evan and hands over the letter to Evan. Evan gets stuck in a mess because of a lie and forms a relationship with Connor’s family based on a lie.

Promo Image: Still from Dear Evan Hansen

