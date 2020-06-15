Dear White People's Cast Spoof The Famous Star-studded 'I Take Responsibility' PSA; Watch

One might remember the controversial star-studded PSA featuring celebrities like Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Piper Perabo, and many others.

The Public Service Announcement (PSA) was about the anti-racism pledge that the Hollywood high profile celebrities were taking to ensure citizens that they would take responsibility to act against racism. The video gained mixed reactions for the I Take Responsibility campaign that was released as a PSA. While some considered it to be a good call to action by promptly taking part in the anti-racist activities, others deemed the PSA to be self-centric and an 'act'.

Dear White People cast spoofs the “I Take Responsibility” campaign

The Netflix series Dear White People cast took to social media to share a spoof on the original video. The cast of Dear White People created a parody version of the PSA featuring star-studded celebrities. The cast of Dear White People including members like John Patrick Amedori, Wyatt Nash, Caitlin Carver, Erich Lane, and Sheridan Pierce shot their own version of the parody. Dear White People is actually a web series that airs on Netflix. The show focuses on the subtle and overt racism nuances experienced by students in a college campus. Here is the Dear White People video made by the cast themselves.

Watch parodied Dear White People Video here

The cast of Dear White People was seen to mock every popular celebrity and the way they spoke while making the "I Take Responsibility" video. The DWP cast even mimicked the PSA video actors' exaggerated facial expressions as well as kept their hands on their hearts while saying this.

Dear White People show

Netflix recently gave a fourth and final season to its hit comedy series Dear White People. The series has been adapted from a movie that was released in 2014 with the same name. The plot follows on the life of college students in an Ivy League institution where issues like racism are often touched upon.

Simien and Yvette Lee Bowser will be the executive producers as well as co-showrunners for the Dear White People's final season. The show Dear White People's cast includes Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson.

