'Death Note 2': A Sequel To The 2017 Live-action Film Is Currently Underway; Details Here

Death Note is one of the most loved and acclaimed anime series ever since it first released. The manga anime which was written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata had twelve versions of it and was also adapted into a 37-episode show. The anime, which is one of its kind, has fans that still love it the same, following which it was also adapted by Netflix for a live-action movie which released in 2017 but did not receive good reviews. Nevertheless, it was renewed for a sequel and is currently in the making; read along to know more details about it.

Know all about Death Note 2 - the live-action sequel of 2017 film

According to Otakukart, a sequel to the 2017 Netflix film was announced just a year later in 2018. A few of the details were shared by the screenwriter of the movies, Greg Russo that have caught some of the fans' attention. The screenwriter is also the one who has scribed for Mortal Kombat and the 2021 Resident Evil, of which the latter garnered great reviews from the audiences.

Russo has made a series of announcements regarding the project, where he shared that he has been working on the script of Death Note 2. Back in 2018, he expressed his intrigue and love for the manga comics in an interview with Discussing Films. Greg also talked about a series of perspectives that he wants to bring into the script.

It’s consuming a large part of my life right now. I’m hellbent on giving DN fans something new, exciting and unexpected. Stay tuned. #DeathNote #Netflix ðŸŽ https://t.co/Y3DDSjIu3Z — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 30, 2020

Along with this, back in September 2020, a fan took to his Twitter to ask the writer how the movie was coming along and some updates about it. Greg expressed that he was working on it and was an integral part of his work right now. He wrote, “It’s consuming a large part of my life right now. I’m hellbent on giving DN fans something new, exciting and unexpected. Stay tuned” and added the hashtags - #DeathNote #Netflix. Russo has also mentioned that he will keep the movie as similar as possible to the manga comics, and also that they will have some sequences of horror in them.

