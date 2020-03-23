Debi Mazar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals Her Symptoms

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has become a global threat with his widespread in many countries. Many people have been tested positive including celebrities. Now a new name has been added in the list. It is Entourage actor Debi Mazar who has recently been tested positive for COVID-19. Read to know more.

Debi Mazar tested positive for COVID-19

Debi Mazar took to her official Instagram handle to revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She mentioned that her family has been put in quarantine but has no symptoms as of now. Mazar stated that she is okay, although her lungs are heavy, but she is tough. Take a look at her post.

Debi Mazar has worked in popular films like Goodfellas (1990), Little Man Tate (1991) and Singles (1992). Shauna Roberts in Entourage (2015) was portrayed by Debi Mazar. Other Hollywood stars who are tested positive for coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko and more. COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in many countries.

