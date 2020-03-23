Debi Mazar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals Her Symptoms

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has become a global threat with his widespread in many countries. Many people have been tested positive including celebrities. Now a new name has been added in the list. It is Entourage actor Debi Mazar who has recently been tested positive for COVID-19. Read to know more.
Debi Mazar took to her official Instagram handle to revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She mentioned that her family has been put in quarantine but has no symptoms as of now. Mazar stated that she is okay, although her lungs are heavy, but she is tough. Take a look at her post.
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
Debi Mazar has worked in popular films like Goodfellas (1990), Little Man Tate (1991) and Singles (1992). Shauna Roberts in Entourage (2015) was portrayed by Debi Mazar. Other Hollywood stars who are tested positive for coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko and more. COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in many countries.
