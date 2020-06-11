Deborra-Lee Furness Reveals An Annoying Habit Of Husband Hugh Jackman During Lockdown

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 64, has revealed that the actor has taken a hobby which she says is annoying. She spoke to a news portal and revealed that the actor has taken up baking. She also added that he makes bread and that she often wakes up to the smell of fresh bread. However, she is following a Keto diet and is not allowed to eat the bread.

Deborra-Lee Furness stated that she finds it annoying that she cannot eat what her husband has baked. However, she added that Hugh Jackman, 51, has learned to improvise and that he is going to bake a low carb bread for her. Keto diet does not permit the consumption of carbs and hence, she cannot eat the bread.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman in COVID-19 lockdown

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman along with their children have been quarantining at their home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Hugh Jackman and his family have been spending their time in quarantine at the apartment in New York. Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have two children, named Ava and Oscar. The couple celebrated 24 years of their marriage in April this year.

Previously, Hugh Jackman shared pictures in a mask on his social media. He recently shared a picture of himself talking to a firefighter and thanked him for his service amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Hugh Jackman, while speaking to an Australian news portal, revealed that he has been helping people in need amid the pandemic. He has reportedly stated that he wants his fans to focus on their mental health during the pandemic.

Hugh Jackman reportedly stated that people must look after one another. He explained further by saying that people must not only look after each other’s financial and physical needs but also one’s mental needs. He emphasised on making mental health a priority. Hugh Jackman further added that there is a lot of loneliness in the world and the pandemic might only add to it.

Hugh Jackman also said that mental health is something that everyone all around the world must pay attention to. Jackman has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic. He recently revealed that he is doing well. However, he is worried about his kids as they are finding it hard to distance themselves socially.

