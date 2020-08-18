Quinn Coleman Aka 'DJ Spocoli', Son Of Debra Lee, Passes Away At The Age Of 31

The son of former BET chief Debra Lee, Quinn Coleman passed away at the age of 31. Coleman was a DJ and an A&R executive whose sudden death on August 16 has left many aghast. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed by his family as of yet.

Quinn Coleman's friends mourn his sudden demise

Quinn Coleman was the son of Randy Coleman and Debra Lee, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16. He was 31 years old and his cause of death is unknown. Quinn was a passionate DJ and A&R executive who had achieved a lot and "had a great future ahead of him", said a spokesperson of Debra Lee in a statement to theGrio. The spokesperson also added saying that Debra and her family are devastated by their beloved son’s passing and need privacy and respect as they grieve together.

Quinn Coleman worked as a DJ by the name Spicoli (presumably inspired by the fictional character in Fast Time at Ridgemont High) and, since May 2018, he worked as an A&R executive for Capitol Records. Before becoming the senior director of Capitol Records, the former DJ spent four years at Warner Bros. Brasstracks was the first-ever group he signed to Capitol.

However, as soon as the tragic news of his sudden death broke, his friends and contemporaries shared heartfelt condolences on social media. The duo Basstracks took to their social media handles and wrote, "We are heartbroken at the passing of our A&R and friend who signed us to Capitol. Quinn’s positivity and passion were infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt like more friend than A&R".

Coleman was also the co-founder of the DC to BC music marketing group. Modele Oyewole, who co-founded DC to BC with his late friend at the Boston College in 2008, also mourned his death on Twitter. Sharing a streak of pictures with Coleman, he wrote, "the coldest man to ever do it, straight up. everything I’m doing now is cuz of this dude. I wish I was half as cool as him. all the things we were supposed to get into. grateful for the memories devastated that making new ones ends here rest easy my boy. I love you. (sic)".

the coldest man to ever do it, straight up. everything i’m doing now is cuz of this dude. i wish i was half as cool as him. all the things we were supposed to get into. grateful for the memories, devastated that making new ones ends here.



rest easy my boy. i love you. pic.twitter.com/9rwUxnccI1 — modi! (@supermodi) August 17, 2020

TheBasement LA also shared a couple of pictures of Coleman for his performance at TheBasement Series and wrote, "With a heavy heart today we celebrate the life of @spicoli thank you for blessing us with your talents and being a part of #thebasementseries family". Check out their post below:

