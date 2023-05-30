Decoding Batman's Flawed Villains Who Rivalled The Caped Crusader's Popularity

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes in the DCU roster. It has also been retained in the new and revised slated DCU films that will be released in the coming decade. That in itself is a testament to the popularity of the character. Over the course of the last 20 years, Batman, popularly known as The Dark Knight, has been part of 9 live-action films. Even Joker, the prime nemesis of the caped crusader, received a spot-on portrayal with the 2019 eponymous film, directed by Todd Philips, who is also working on a sequel to his hit comic book adaptation of the character battling mental illness. Meanwhile, there are two Batman films currently under development, namely The Batman 2 featuring Robert Pattinson and The Brave and The Bold, which will focus on the dynamics of Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne.

However, Batman is not the only character in the titular movie who is getting the sole attention in the runtime and in terms of character development. The villains in Batman films have also developed throughout their cinematic portrayal, over the years. Batman: The Movie, the first Batman film, was released in July 1966 and featured Adam West as the titular character. Since then, here’s how the villains in Batman have become more and more layered, alongside Bruce Wayne.

Villains in initial Batman films: Overshadowed by the ‘good guy’

Director Tim Burton, who had worked with Michael Keaton before on Beetlejuice, made Batman in 1989. The film featured a dark and brooding atmosphere, inspired by the influence of Alan Moore’s Batman graphic novel The Killing Joke and Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. It was also the inception of the Joker, who was played by The Shining star Jack Nicholson.

The 1989 film offered a mix of action, intrigue, and most of all, jokes from the Joker. While the intense tone of the Batman films was retained until Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, which featured Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne/Batman, several villains such as The Riddler, Penguin, Shreck and Two-Face were featured in the subsequent films. However, their backstories were not given enough prominence, making the characters seem shallow. The heroics of Batman overshadowed these villains, not evoking empathy for the ‘bad guy’ despite their troubled past being hinted at. Actors such as Jim Carrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Tommy Lee Jones, and Uma Thurman had played villains in the Joel Schumacher films, and their portrayals were, at best, comic in nature.



Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy reinvents Batman villains

It was not until 2005 that director Christopher Nolan gave the Batman movies his own spin. Christian Bale played the role of Batman in Batman Begins (2005) and faced off against Ra’s Al Ghul, played by Liam Neeson. Ra’s Al Ghul was previously a mentor to Bruce Wayne and taught him everything he needed to be a force of change in Gotham. However, he returned to kill Bruce after the latter betrayed him. Ra’s Al Ghul was liked as a villain, who mirrored the trauma of Batman’s past. However, it wasn’t until The Dark Knight (2008) that the most fearsome Batman antagonist was introduced.

The late actor Heath Ledger played the role of the Joker and introduced a yet unparalleled disruption to the superhero genre. While Ledger’s Joker was already a stone-cold murderer, he also sought to debilitate the entire Gotham City for the sake of spreading chaos. He questions Batman in the film, “What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?” It is also a question that forms the essence of the Batman and Joker’s rivalry. While Batman is fighting to keep justice alive in a city that lacks hope, Joker tries to fuel the flame as he watches everything burn down.

The Dark Knight Rises featured Batman’s rival Bane, played by Tom Hardy. Bane entered Gotham and completely destroyed Batman in order to establish his own rule in Gotham. If it wasn’t for Bruce Wayne’s indomitable spirit and urgency for justice, Bane would have ruled Gotham. Bane’s character development and his on-screen presence even overpower that of Batman, establishing the mortality of the superhero character.



Why Batman villains are serious

Batman is a character born out of trauma. Bruce Wayne lost his parents right in front of his eyes in a mindless shooting incident. Along with the support of his butler Alfred and the inherited wealth of his parents, Bruce Wayne allowed himself to be on a journey of growth and learning, eventually to become a trained martial artist, assassin, engineer and most of all, a detective who solves crimes to bring justice.

His villains are often a counterpart to all the aspects of his persona. While The Penguin, for instance, is corrupt and selfish as he exists solely in the criminal underbelly of Gotham, Two-Face is a villain who mirrors the same lack of faith in the goodness of others that Batman consistently fights to uphold. The Joker is one of Batman’s most fierce antagonists, and while Batman follows a trajectory of self-affirmational discipline and perseverance, The Joker is deeply nihilistic and chaotic.

Moreover, Joker (2019) gave a glimpse into the villain’s psychology that seems to justify, although in his own perspective, his behaviour. Gotham, in and of itself, is portrayed as a sinister location where Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck grew up and lost all hope. It is a city so corrupt in his eyes that any sense of redemption is impossible. Joaquin Phoenix portrays the character’s pain, as he deals with rejection, apathy, ignorance and organisational mismanagement in the city.

This is the connective tissue in most Batman villains, as they feature backstories that are equally as tragic (if not more) when compared to the vigilante superhero they are fighting against. This allows Batman villains to have a sympathetic side, which stands in contrast with their seemingly ruthless nature. Even Robert Pattinson's The Batman featured Paul Dano as The Riddler, who matched every bit of intensity as the neo-noir superhero film demanded.