Deeksha Joshi Hails Jayeshbhai Jordaar Co-star Ranveer Singh For 'mesmerising Personality'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is a family entertainer and got its theatrical release on May 13, 2022. The film also has Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and many others, who took on lead roles alongside Singh. Deeksha Joshi, who was earlier seen in several Gujarati films, made her Bollywood debut and opened up about working with Ranveer in her very first project in the industry.

Deeksha Joshi opens up on working with Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

According to a PR statement, the actor mentioned she had a 'simply amazing' experience sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh. She further shed light on their interactions while on the sets of the film and mentioned she was able to learn a lot from him. She also called him a 'sincere actor' and hailed his dedication on set as she mentioned he had a 'mesmerising personality'. She drew a parallel between the duo and mentioned they are both 'extremely energetic' people and loved the actor's 'infectious' energy. She said-

"My experience shooting with Ranveer Singh was simply amazing. Through my interactions with him on set, I had the chance to learn a lot from him. I briefly got to understand his process from the outside and I feel that he's a very dedicated a very sincere actor. It's just beyond me to understand how he manages to be such a brilliant actor and such a mesmerising personality at the same time. His energy is infectious. I’m also an extremely energetic person when it comes to working so somewhere his energy used to affect which was the best part."

Well-known for her films including Dhunki, Luv Ni Love Storys, Karsandas Pay and Use and others, Deeksha Joshi made her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film saw her playing Ranveer Singh’s sister, Preeti and she mentioned she was 'extremely excited' to take on the role. She said, "What I'm happy about is that it's a very interesting character and to get an opportunity like this in your first attempt in Hindi is just insane I mean I don't even know how to thank the universe honestly."

Image: Instagram/@deekshajoshiofficial