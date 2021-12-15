'Deep Water': Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas' Upcoming Movie To Skip Theatres For Hulu Release

Adrian Lyne-directed thriller Deep Water, starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, is all set to stream. This came after the film was removed from Disney's theatrical release schedule on Thursday. Now, the movie is heading to be streamed on Hulu, owned by The Walt Disney Company — in the U.S. According to a report from Deadline, Deep Water is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video overseas.

'Deep Water': Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

The thriller movie, which was initially set to premiere in theatres on Jan 14, 2022, has not been officially given the streaming release date. The film, which is based on a 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel, was originally slated to premiere in November 2020, but later it was postponed to August 2021, and then January 2022.

Deep Water stars Affleck, 49, and de Armas, 33, as a married couple, Vic and Melinda Van Allen. They stay in their marriage by passionately striking affairs on the side. Ben Affleck and de Armas met on the sets of the film and began dating shortly after. The movie also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock, and Jacob Elordi.

According to the sources, their physical chemistry was very intense on set, it's all anyone could talk about. Another source added that Affleck always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. Affleck arrived early and was one of the last people to leave. Their love continued from 2019 until their split in January 2021. A separate source added that they have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up. A source said that there is deep love and respect there. Ben Affleck continues to want to work on himself. Ben is a solid father at home. They are happy with their own lives as they are at different points in their lives.

Affleck has recently starred in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel with pal Matt Damon. He is ready to appear as Batman in The Flash, which is due out next year. De Armas is all set to appear in her upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, The Gray Man, and the John Wick spinoff film Ballerina.

Image: Twitter/@benaffleckoficiall