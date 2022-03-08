Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are seemingly all set to wow the audience with their upcoming film Deep Water. The movie is about a week away from its release and the makers recently dropped its first trailer. As per a sneak peek into the psychological thriller, the film will give goosebumps to the viewers as a complex marriage leads to a mysterious murder, which will bring a lot of drama to the screens.

The makers of Deep Water recently dropped the official trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer saw Ana de Armas' Melinda and Ben Affleck's Vic talk about their marriage as the former asks Vic why he is the only man who wants to stay with her. The clip further follows a series of events in which Melinda gets involved with other people, while her husband seemingly is jealous and furious. His actions hint at some mind games that he tries to play with his wife when Melinda finds a dead body in a swimming pool. "The love story is never the whole story" is well hinted at in the trailer as the psychological drama unfolds.

Deep Water movie trailer

More about Deep Water

Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas playing a married couple in a complex relationship. The film also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, and Dash Mihok. The film is based on the 1957 book of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, which flows the story of Vic and Melinda, who starts falling out of love and begin playing mind games against each other to regain the spice in their marriage.

As per Screenrant, the film was scheduled to be made about a decade ago. In 2013, Adrian Lyne came forward to helm the project and it finally picked momentum in 2019 as Affleck and de Armas signed the movie. Disney purchased the rights to the movie for 20th Century Studios. While the movie was originally set to release in theatres, its makers later planned a digital release. The movie will arrive on Hulu on March 18, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@hulu