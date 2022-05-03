Deepika Padukone Enjoys Time In Nature's Lap; Fans Quip, 'Why Isn't She At Met Gala?'

Met Gala 2022 witnessed some of Hollywood's biggest stars gracing the red carpet in glamourous outfits. This year's event took place in New York City. From Kourtney Kardashian to Katy Perry, celebrities made sure that they put their best foot forward. While Indian entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla attended the fashion night in a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit, Indian fans were waiting to witness more familiar celebrities.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone had taken her fashion game a notch higher at 2019's Met Gala event. However, the popular actor was absent from this year's star-studded function. The Piku star took some time off from her busy schedule and seemed to enjoy a peaceful time in the lap of nature. However, her fans wondered why Deepika did not grace the red carpet of Met Gala 2022.

Deepika Padukone enjoys time off in the lap of nature

On Monday, Deepika Padukone's friend, interior designer Vinita Chaitanya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the 36-year-old artiste. In the photo, the two were all smiles, looking at beautiful yellow-coloured flowers. Morever, the duo donned matching white-coloured outfits and a cap. Sharing the picture, Vinita captioned the post as "Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist" while tagging Deepika Padukone and using hashtags like 'work life' and 'interior designer.'

Here, take a look at the post:

Deepika Padukone fans ask why she didn't attend Met Gala 2022

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and wondered why Deepika did not attend this year's Met Gala event. One of the users wrote "She’s not attending the Met Gala this year?" Another wrote, "Why isn’t she at MET?"

Here are some of their reactions-

Deepika Padukone to be a part of the Jury at Cannes 2022

While Deepika might not have attended the Met Gala, she will be a part of another international event. She will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the film festival.

The Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. The organisers had made the announement about the jury members on social media.