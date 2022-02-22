Actor Demi Burnett who shot to fame with The Bachelor, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with autism. The actor took to Instagram and made the revelation with a special post while requesting fans to be ‘open-minded.’ Earlier this year, Demi got transparent with her fans on Instagram and opened up about her declining mental health. She posted about working to better her mental health after suffering from "mental breakdowns.

Now, in a post, she described her diagnosis and revealed how she plans to have a ‘better quality of life’ despite her illness. Demi shared her picture on the photo and video sharing application while asking fans for their support in her tough times and even requested them to accept it with an ‘open mind.’

Demi Burnett gets diagnosed with Autism

"I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic, she shared on Instagram on February 20. "There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open-minded and accepting. "All I want is to have a better quality of life," she continued, "I will share more on the story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better!"

She added, "And most importantly it isn't your fault." In addition to a photo of herself, alongside her message, Burnett also shared a series of memes that, as she explained, could be seen as helpful for those with a connection to autism. Bachelor franchise alums like Elyse Dehlbom and Tracy Shapoff commented with their support. Other Bachelor alums have also spoken about their mental health and the impact the show had on it.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD is a developmental disorder that causes issues with communication, social, verbal, and motor skills. Among the most common signs and symptoms that are usually seen are difficulty communicating needs or desires, lack of apparent social and emotional reciprocity, trouble understanding feelings or talking about them, preferring not to be touched, restricted, repetitive and stereotyped patterns of behaviour, and being distressed by a change in routine.

