Demi Lovato All Set For An 'out-of-this-world Adventure' With New Series 'Unidentified'

American songstress Demi Lovato is all set to investigate UFO reports in her upcoming four-part limited series titled Unidentified With Demi Lovato on Peacock. The 28-year-old will star in this unscripted series along with her sister Dallas and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, as the trio will attempt to uncover the truth about aliens' existence. On Tuesday, Demi took to her social media handles to announce the same and revealed "hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure".

Peacock's Demi Lovato new show to convince netizens that aliens exist

While Demi Lovato had recently made headlines because of reports suggesting that she'll be starring in and executively producing the NBC comedy series Hungry, the Grammy-nominated singer has now announced her four-part "out-of-this-world" phenomenon series for Peacock. Yesterday, i.e. May 11, 2021, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and gushed, "SURPRISEEEEE!!!", along with sharing a picture of herself. Shedding some light on Unidentified With Demi Lovato, she wrote, "I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride." She also added, "Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more."

Check out Demi Lovato's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, the official Instagram handle of Peacock also shared a photograph of Demi and revealed that the Cool for the Summer crooner will step in the shoes of a "UFO hunter" for their limited series. The over-the-top video streaming service wrote, "UFOs or Neon Lights? Demi Lovato is stepping into a new role as UFO hunter in our new unscripted series Unidentified with Demi Lovato." Their caption also read, "Follow @ddlovato, her sister, and her best friend as they uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena."

Take a look:

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is executively produced by Demi herself, along with her manager Scooter Braun and Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Andrew Nick as well as Sara Hansemann. In her series, the singer, her best friend, and her sister will be getting in touch with leading experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, and also conduct tests at popular UFO hot spots. However, the release date of the Peacock series is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: PEACOCK TV'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.