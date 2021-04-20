Demi Lovato Apologises To The Small LA Yogurt Shop, Admits She "jumped To Conclusions"

Pop icon Demi Lovato, who recently took to her social media platform to call out The Bigg Chill frozen yogurt shop in LA, has now issued an apology for her comments. Talking about an incident when she visited the shop over the weekend in her now disappeared Instagram story, the 28-year-old singer slammed the store for pushing sugar-free options and wrote seeing the products was "triggering and awful" for her, who is undergoing recovery from an eating disorder. The global icon calling out a small yogurt shop on her social media which has massive fan-following caused a fury among netizens and she started to face backlashes on her posts.

Demi Lovato apologizes for calling out LA yogurt shop

Demi Lovato has now issued a proper apology about the same in an elaborate video on her Instagram and she wrote in the caption "TRIGGER WARNING: EATING DISORDER EXPERIENCE". Demi started by saying "I'm very outspoken about the things that I believe in. I understand that my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am human and I'm somebody who is very passionate about what I believe in and I have lived through enough to know when to speak up for people who don't have a voice". Talking about the frozen yogurt place, she said that she wanted to make a point by her post because for someone like her who struggled with an eating disorder, getting a frozen yogurt was like a safe place for her, and feeling content with it.

The Bigg Chill, who has only over 6,000 followers on Instagram had pushed back to Lovato's criticism according to Huffpost, in their Instagram story and wrote that the shop carried sugar-free products for customers who have diabetes and celiac disease, options for vegans, and "many indulgent items". Talking about the same in her video, Lovato said she wasn't aware that the food items were for specific "health needs" and she said if there were signs in the shop that addressed that then she would have understood it. Demi admitted that she "jumped to conclusions" and said she was willing to help the shop get the messaging right. She talked about eating disorders and people who suffered from Anorexia in LA and she said eating a low-calorie fro-yo made her content but after walking out of that store without it, she had to struggle the entire weekend.

The Camp Rock actor pointed out that she had no intention to bully a small yogurt shop for someone who has a big social media following. She said, "I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me and my intuition said speak up about it so I did". She said she wanted to work to make this entire world a safer environment and said "people with an eating disorder should go in and feel safe wherever they go to eat that is all I am asking". She went on to say, "I am so sorry if my message got misconstrued". Check out the entire video by Demi Lovato-

