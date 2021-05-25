Demi Lovato Asks Fans To Stop Complimenting Them On Their Weight Loss; Explains Why

Singer Demi Lovato had recently revealed that they are non-binary and have officially changed their pronouns to They/ Them. A few fans complimented them on their weight loss. However, they called them out and asked them to stop complimenting them. Take a look at the reason Demi gave to their fans to not talk about their weight.

Demi Lovato asked fans to stop complimenting them on their weight loss

Recently, Demi Lovato took to their Instagram handle to talk about their fans complimenting them for their weight loss. They did this because it is damaging for people who have an eating disorder. Demi has been suffering from eating disorders like orthorexia and bulimia. They wrote that they do not know who needs to hear this but complimenting in such a way can be very harmful. It can be as harmful as complimenting people for their weight gain. They wrote that if they do not know about someone's history with food then they shouldn't be commenting on their body. The intention could be pure, "but it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement," they said.

Image source: Demi Lovato's Instagram

Talking about their weight, they said that sometimes it feels great to receive such comments. However, the loud eating disorder voice in their head keeps telling them that they are more likeable when they're thinner and that they should now start eating less and lose more weight. Receiving such compliments can leave people wondering what others thought of them when their body was different before. They concluded by writing the moral of the story in the end. Demi wrote that they are more than just a shell for their soul that is their body. Every day they fight to remind themselves of that. They added, "So I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."

A sneak peek into Demi Lovato's Instagram

After Demi Lovato's non-binary revelation, they had started spreading the word and enlightening their fans with the meaning of non-Binary. They shared a post based on the introduction to non-binary identity. They wrote, "Non-binary is a term used to describe individuals who may experience a gender identity that is neither exclusively male or female or is in between, beyond, or totally independent of those two binary genders." Take a look at Demi Lovato's latest post here.

Image: Demi Lovato's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.