Demi Lovato Comes Out As 'non-binary' And Announces Changing Their Pronouns To 'they/them'

American singer Demi Lovato recently came out as "non-binary" and announced changing their pronounces to "they/them" after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work". On Wednesday, Demi took to their Twitter and Instagram handles to share a small video clip from their newly launched podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, revealing the same in the introduction of the first episode. Demi also penned a heartfelt note to express how they have been "living for those on the other side of the cameras" for the longest time.

Demi Lovato announces identifying as 'non-binary' henceforth

In a Twitter thread, Demi revealed doing it for those out there who "haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones". In the video shared by them from their podcast 4D With Demi, the sensational singer-actor spoke about making the decision after doing some "healing and self-reflective work" over the past year and a half.

Shedding some light on the same, the five-time People's Choice Award-winning artist wrote, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between." They continued, "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, but I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras." Demi then added, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Elaborating further, the Dancing with the Devil star explained, "This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me." They concluded by writing, "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

