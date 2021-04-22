Demi Lovato Expresses Her "mood" By Calling Herself A "pickle"; Watch

Demi Lovato is considered to be among one of the most active music celebrities on social media. She often shares glimpses of her upcoming songs and albums on her Instagram, but has posted a comic post on her recent Instagram story. The post that she has shared in her story makes a joke on calling oneself a pickle. The singer has also shared a short message on the story, explaining how she relates to the joke by calling it a “mood”.

Demi Lovato’s ‘calling herself a pickle’ mood

Many celebrities share comic posts on their social media handles frequently, and pop star Demi Lovato is no different. The joke that has been shared by Demi shows the cartoon of a pickle which cracks a funny joke that reads, “Well paint me green and call me a pickle – cause I’m done dillin with you bi*****!”. Demi also made a remark on this joke, expressing how she considered it as a ‘mood’. She wrote, “Well if this ain’t a whole d*** mood, IDK what is!”.

Image courtesy: Demi Lovato's Instagram

Demi Lovato had first gained popularity as a television actor after having worked in hit shows such as Barney & Friends and Camp Rock. She eventually went on to make her debut as a singer with her song This Is Me, which was soon followed by her debut album titled Don't Forget in 2008. She has since released several songs and albums and has become one of the leading pop stars in the country.

Promo image courtesy: Demi Lovato's Instagram

