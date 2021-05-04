Demi Lovato Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine Shot; Read On For More Details

Demi Lovato's Instagram followers quite recently learned that the prolific musician and actor has received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As one will soon see, Demi Lovato's latest picture sees herself covering her face with a black mask, a pair of blue shades and an orange monkey cap. As far as her outfit is concerned, she is wearing a simple grey T-shirt with an orange print on it. To top it off, the musician can also be seen sporting a bandage on her right arm at the spot from where the COVID-19 vaccine was administered.

Demi Lovato gets her short of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Demi Lovato's Instagram, as of writing, is followed by 103 million unique accounts. A major portion of Demi Lovato's posts is about the work that she has done recently, the humanitarian efforts that she has been putting in and even the still-ongoing coronavirus crisis. Some of Demi Lovato's pictures even see her experimenting with her appearances and outfits.

A peek into Demi Lovato's latest posts on Instagram:

What is Demi Lovato up to these days?

Demi Lovato and her team quite recently released a docuseries that charts her journey as an artist and a media icon, in addition to touching upon some of the most widely-talked-about episodes in her life. The docuseries, which goes by the name of Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil sees her looking back at the day when she overdosed in 2018. She can be seen sharing that the musician was taken advantage of before being rushed to the hospital, where she made a near-to-full recovery. In addition to the same, Lovato even revealed that she was taken advantage of during her teenage years. At the time of that event, Demi Lovato's age was 15 years. The trailer of the same sees her touching upon that topic and so much more.

Watch the trailer of Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil: