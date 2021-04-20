Demi Lovato Gets Her Friend Jameela Jamil's Support Over Froyo Shop Controversy; Read Post

On April 20, 2021, actor Jameela Jamil took to her official Instagram handle and offered her support to her friend Demi Lovato post froyo shop controversy. The actor penned a long note on her IG story, extending her support for her friend who battled an eating disorder previously. In the note, she said that she wants to try to ‘avoid making the story bigger than it already is’ and stated that ‘we need to change the marketing of products that are for people’s medical needs’. Demi reposted the note on her story on the same day and thanked her for the support.

"Need to change marketing of products meant for medical needs"

Jameela wrote, “Ok, I want to try to avoid making the story bigger than it already is. But if an eating disorder advocate says she sees products that are positioned as guilt-free, and it is potentially triggering, that doesn’t mean she’s too stupid to remember that diabetics exist”.

Jameela further said, “It just means that we need to change the marketing of products that are for people’s medical needs. That’s all @ddlovato was asking for. It doesn’t make her a monster. It doesn’t mean she disregards people’s illnesses. She’s just one of few celebrities reminding us to look out for mental illness. Guilt-free is diet culture terminology. We need to stop using that term. We are so lucky to even have food. That’s a term of shame. Orthorexia is easy to slip into and is a nightmare to crawl out of.”

“I think it’s good to keep raising awareness on this matter until eating disorder rhetoric is out of our normalized mainstream culture. We say words like this all the time. Electing foods for virtue or sin. Cheat, guilty, naughty, bad, unhealthy… etc. all problematic terminology”, she added. Recently, Demi took to her social media handle and called out a frozen yoghurt shop located in Los Angeles for pushing a ‘diet’ menu. The singer said, “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/ other diet foods before you get to the counter”. She further asked the business to ‘do better please’ and called the shop ‘#dietculturevultures’.

Later, Demi Lovato even apologized to the outlet and offered to work with them to change the labels. However, television personality Piers Morgan's latest column slammed the singer for ‘calling out the small business'. In a column for Dailymail, Piers called Demi ‘dumb’ and ‘deluded’.

My new @DailyMail column is about dumb, deluded @ddlovato and her vile attempt to bully, shame & ruin my favourite frozen yoghurt store. Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/80qgLREDB9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2021

