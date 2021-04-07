Demi Lovato Gets Surprise Gift From Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber, Thanks The Couple

Demi Lovato is currently enjoying the success of her seventh studio album Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over. The two-time Grammy nominee’s album and the recently released music video for Dancing With The Devil are trending all over the world. Wishes have been pouring in for the singer. Various fans and celebrities have been sharing their views about the album and the songs on social media. Recently, renowned singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber also gave a surprise gift to Demi Lovato which she shared on her official Instagram handle. Here is a look at the gift by Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's gift to Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of an adorable gift that she received from Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. She shared a picture of a floral bouquet that consisted of several colourful roses and shared that it was from the couple. She tagged Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in her story and thanked them for the surprise.

Demi also shared the adorable message given to her by them. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber gifted a floral bouquet of beautiful roses and shared a message that read as, “Demi, Congratulations on the release of your new album! It’s absolutely stunning. With love, Justin and Hailey” Here is a look at Demi Lovato's Instagram story about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s gift.

Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over

Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over is the recent album of Demi Lovato that released a few days back on April 2, 2021. The album became the biggest first-day debut for a female artist in 2021 on Spotify with over 10.6 Million streams. It is also her highest-debuting album on the platform. The album preceded with three singles Anyone, What Other People Say and Dancing with the Devil. She has collaborated with several big names in the music industry for her album like Ariana Grande for Met Him Last Night, Sam Fischer for What Other People Say, Noah Cyrus for Easy, Saweetie for My Girlfriends are My Boyfriend, Sam Smith for I'm Ready, and Marshmello for Ok Not To Be Ok. Here is a look at her music video for Dancing With The Devil.

Image Credits: Demi Lovato's Instagram

