Demi Lovato Hasn't Donated Or Apologised, Claims Bigg Chill Official On Froyo Controversy

Demi Lovato's social media feud with The Bigg Chill, a frozen yoghurt shop in Los Angeles, took a new turn on Wednesday. Messages circulated online claiming the singer had donated $100,000 and sent a written apology had been fake, according to the small business. 'To those who have inquired, no donations from Demi's team have been made.' 'Nor do we want one,' The Bigg Chill wrote, whilst reposting 'Photoshopped pictures.'

Demi Lovato's frozen yogurt controversy

After Demi Lovato said that the store's sugar-free and diet choices had 'triggered' her, the West LA-based company insisted that no changes to its frozen yoghurt menu had been made. 'We haven't heard from Demi since her Monday apology of "sorry, not sorry." 'We haven't heard from her team,' the fro-yo company said again. The Instagram Story's 'Photoshopped pictures' seemed to show The Bigg Chill announcing that it had received a donation and that they 'would love to do a collaboration' with Lovato in the future.

Cary Russell, co-owner of The Bigg Chill, told the LA Times on Wednesday that Lovato's comments had left her "hurt" and "shocked." "I couldn't believe that she would attack us like that" Russell told the newspaper. "All she had to do is pick up the phone and call me. I would have had a conversation with her and probably handled it and felt differently about it. But I felt like she just came at us and wanted to fight and accused us of things that weren't right". Lovato made vague threats to The Bigg Chill in a string of private direct messages, while publicly seeking to issue a half-apology for her conduct on Instagram, it was reported on Monday.

The singer, 28, responded to the backlash with an eight-and-a-half-minute video in which she clarified why she was 'triggered' by sugar-free goods sold at the small business and promised to 'work with them' to 'do better.' She said she was triggered because she had to go through a long line of sugar-free and other diet foods to get to the counter to order.

However, TMZ published leaked direct messages reportedly written by the singer, in which she warned The Bigg Chill that "you don't want to mess with me" and urged them to stop fighting back against her claims. "Don't keep going with this," Lovato reportedly wrote in the messages. "You don't want to get in my way. You are incorrect, and the customer is always right. You already know this, but pay attention to your customer and improve." The singer had posted pictures of gluten-free food from The Bigg Chill's page to show that they support diet culture, prompting the messages.

