Demi Lovato Is Proud To Be A Part Of The 'alphabet Mafia' As She Comes Out As 'pansexual'

Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual

In the March 27, 2021, episode of the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Demi Lovato said she is fluid now. She further added that she is so fluid that she was super closeted off. The Heart Attack singer then admitted that she is attracted to 'anything'. When the show host, Joe Rogan, asked the former Disney star if she was pansexual, she agreed. Demi Lovato also said that she had heard someone address the LGBTQ community as the 'alphabet mafia' and therefore added that she is proud to be a part of the 'alphabet mafia'.

Later, in the interview, Demi revealed that she realised her interest in both men and women after watching the film Cruel Intentions. She added that she never processed her feelings for other females in school as she grew up in Texas. When Joe asked the singer about having kids, Demi Lovato said that she wants to adopt. The Skyscraper singer said she was engaged for some time and thought of getting married but that never happened. Also, the singer said she does not know if she is ending up with a man or not and hence wants to adopt. Demi Lovato was engaged to Max Ehrich for a short period of time.

Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil'

Demi Lovato is currently promoting her documentary Dancing With The Devil in which she revealed her drug overdose in 2018. The singer also revealed that she was minutes away from death and faced a heart attack. Demi Lovato's mom and dad are also seen being interviewed in the documentary along with the singer's friends. The singer's first documentary Simply Complicated came out in 2017 in which she revealed her interest in both men and women.

