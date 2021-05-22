Demi Lovato Opens Up About How Freeing It Was To Accept 'authentic Truth'

Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary and announced that they will be changing their pronouns to they/them, in a new podcast. After coming out as non-binary, the singer is now opening up about coming to terms with their identity while in the spotlight. In a recent interview, Demi spoke about how freeing it was to accept their "authentic truth” and they "tried to fit it into a mould" of what society wanted before coming out as queer.

Demi Lovato opens about their journey of accepting queer identity

In Demi Lovato's latest interview with People, they opened up about their journey of accepting queer identity in a conversation with Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind's A Conversation Starter Livestream. Demi said that they had suppressed so much of themselves over the years. They said, “Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told.”

When they came out to LA, they knew that they were queer. But, Demi thinks that a part of their freedom is acknowledging the queer part of themselves. Further, Demi added, “Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mould of what I thought society wanted from me. And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth."

The conversation also touched on Lovato's battle with an eating disorder and the effects it had on their self-esteem. Speaking of the same, they said that their eating disorder taught them to make themselves smaller. “So that I could please the rest of the world," they added. They realized that they have a loud voice and they are a performer and living their truth in front of the world is what’s going to make them thrive and happy and so that’s what they did. They could go back to the earlier life quickly but they don’t want to so they live the “loudest, fullest life” that they can today. Demi Lovato said, "And, it's much more colourful in my house because of it!"

(IMAGE: DEMI LOVATO'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.