Demi Lovato Opens Up About Ill-effects Of Drug Overdose, Reveals Her Difficult Recovery

Singer-actress Demi Lovato who has been vocal about her fatal drug overdose story in 2018, recently shared the aftermath of the incident. In a recent interview with People magazine, the singer described that she is suffering from partial blindness and now it has become a part of her life. She further shared that she had to think twice to perform certain tasks in her daily life that usually don't require second thoughts.

Demi Lovato shares aftermath of her drug overdose incident

While talking about the physical implications of the overdose, Demi said that the ill- effects of what had happened were really difficult to adjust to. The singer has to think twice while conducting any activity because she faces problems due to her blurred vision. In her candid chat, the 28-year-old actress gave certain examples where she faces problems such as the simple task of tweezing eyebrows is a tedious job for Lovato. Apart from this, even while putting on a outfit, she is unable to see down to her shoes and has to seek help from someone to help her out with these tasks.

Demi Lovato has gone through an organ failure, three strokes, and a heart attack during her nearly two-week hospitalization after the drug overdose incident. Despite that, Lovato said that she made a concerted effort to hold onto a great sense of humour to fight through the pain. She feels that laughing the way out is the best medicine and therapy to overcome any obstacles in life.

Having adapted to her disabilities with a smile, Demi reveals that she has never cribbed about her blurred vision or panic attacks. She has always been thankful for her life and journey despite the difficulties. Demi Lovato gave an insight on her difficult recovery in YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Lovato still struggles with blind spots, hearing loss, and tinnitus but her focus remains on her emotional healing. Lovato's docuseries, which sheds light on her road to recovery, is directed by her friend, OBB Media founder Michael D. Ratner, who said that he learned much of the singer's story as they went deeper into the filming process.

The singer who had called off a whirlwind engagement last year with actor Max Ehrich, Lovato shared that one of the biggest lessons she has learned over the period of time is that happiness is one such emotion that comes from within and no other source. In July 2018, the I'm Ready singer Lovato was hospitalised after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. She has to spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab center.

