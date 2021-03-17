Demi Lovato Recounts She Was "taken Advantage Of" On Day She Suffered Drug Overdose

Popular actor and singer Demi Lovato quite recently revealed that on the day she overdosed back in 2018, the musician was taken advantage of before being rushed to the hospital, where she made a near-to-full recovery. In addition to the same, Lovato even revealed that she was taken advantage of during her teenage years. At the time of that event, Demi Lovato's age was 15 years. The Camp Rock star revealed all of this in a docuseries based on her, titled "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil",

Contents of Demi Lovato's latest docu-series:

While on the subject of the events that preceded her hospitalization back in 18, the musician recounted the moment when her dealer left her on the floor, looking blue due to her overdose and without any clothes, implying that the musician had been left for dead, People Magazine reports. Additionally, she recounted the time when she was told by the doctor that she merely has 5-10 minutes of life left in her. She and several others can be seen looking back at the near-fateful day in the trailer of the docuseries that follows this paragraph.

The trailer of Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil:

About Demi Lovato's overdose episode:

Demi Lovato was found unconscious on the morning of July 24 at her residence due to the aforementioned drug overdose. As soon as she was discovered in that dire state, a 911 call was reportedly placed and she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Before she was taken to the hospital, she had received Narcan, which is an emergency Narcotics treatment, TMZ reported, on the day of her hospitalization. As per the report, the local law enforcement agencies had confirmed that the incident took place at her Hollywood Hills home. The news of Demi Lovato's heart attack back then raised several concerns regarding her health, safety and fate. As is known to many, several celebrities even came out in support of the media icon shortly after they heard the news. More details regarding the episode will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.