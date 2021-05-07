Demi Lovato Releases Two New Songs From 2017 Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'; Fans Elated

Demi Lovato's fans rejoiced as the singer took to her Twitter and announced the release of two songs from her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. Demi Lovato's songs were originally from the singer's album from 2017 but weren't released back then. Demi Lovato's song Smoke and Mirrors and Ready For Ya released on 7th May on all major streaming platforms.

Demi Lovato announces the launch of two new songs

“Smoke & Mirrors” + “Ready For Ya” from my album #TellMeYouLoveMe are available now on all streaming services for the first time 🤍🖤https://t.co/PJa9R7AlDb pic.twitter.com/IPqmPpUFzw — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 7, 2021

Demi Lovato's songs Smoke and Mirrors and Ready For Ya were from the singer's sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me which was released back in 2017. The two songs were part of the targeted edition of the album but weren't released on any streaming platforms. The songstress took to her Twitter announced that her songs were finally available to stream on all major streaming platforms. Demi wrote, "“Smoke & Mirrors” + “Ready For Ya” from my album #TellMeYouLoveMe are available now on all streaming services for the first time".

Fans react to the launch of Demi Lovato's songs

Fans were delighted to know the songs were finally available to stream and left their comments on the singer's post. One fan replied to the singer's tweet and wrote that they were glad to have these songs and that they were mind blown. Another fan replied to Demi's tweet and wrote, "I feel like every song@ddlovato releases touch my heart & soul and immediately impacts me in ways I never would have thought I'm so inspired by her every single day I love you demi thank you for saving me through your music". Another fan wrote that Smoke and Mirrors was definitely their favourite song.

Demi Lovato's new album Dance With The Devil

Demi Lovato recently released her 7th studio album Dance With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over on 2nd April 2021. Demi shared the album cover of her new album and wrote "#DWTDTAOSO the album is here!! This has been a journey years in the making… I can’t believe it’s here. Please listen to the tracks in order, top to bottom, for me. I love you all" as she announced the release of her album.

IMAGE: DEMI LOVATO'S INSTAGRAM

