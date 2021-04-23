Demi Lovato Requests Fans To Respect Her Decision Of Being 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato has remained quite upfront about her struggles with drug addiction. She had suffered a major drug overdose that had nearly cost her life back in 2008, and the issue has since created wide speculations about the singer. She had recently made an appearance on The Zach Sang Show and opened up briefly on her recovery. She covered several issues relating to herself, including her decision to become "California Sober". The singer made a request to her fans to respect this decision while revealing the reason that led to it.

Demi Lovato on her decision to become "California Sober"

Demi Lovato has recently starred in her new documentary series titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which saw her talk about her drug overdose, which was followed by a relapse and then getting back to the road to recovery. Upon learning that she was only partially sober, or "California Sober", many of her fans had been concerned about her health. Lovato addressed their concerns in her interview, saying that the decision is an “alternate path to recovery” that has been taught to her, which she has learnt over the years.

It simply refers to the fact that the pop star allows herself to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in moderation. Demi talked about how different methods may work for different people, and how this particular method has been working for her. She asked the audience to respect her decision to do so, given that while it may not “work for everybody”, it has benefitted her. She also added that she will refrain from discussing about her recovery in the future, as whatever she ends up revealing creates more “scrutiny” on her by the people. Lovato concluded by saying that the only criticism she is open to is from her treatment team.

Demi Lovato had first received popularity after starring in the TV show Barney & Friends, which was followed by a TV film Camp Rock and its sequel. She eventually began her music career with her debut album Don't Forget. The pop star has released several songs and albums since and is considered to be one of the top names in pop music at the moment.

Promo image courtesy: Demi Lovato Instagram