Demi Lovato Reveals She Suffered Brain Damage And A Heart Attack After Her 2018 Overdose

YouTube is doing a 4 part docu-series which will focus on the life of singer Demi Lovato, before and after her 2018 overdose. The series is titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and will premiere on March 23, 2021; while its trailer released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Demi talks about why she is doing the documentary and that she wants to set the record straight with this. Read along and find out more about the show and what Demi has to say about it.

Demi Lovato shares her journey through her 2018 overdose

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, YouTube released the trailer of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which the singer has decided to do as she wanted to share her struggle before, after and during her 2018 drug overdose and the repercussions it brought along. Demi is heard saying in the trailer, “I've had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened”. The trailer includes videos and interviews of her family and close friends who talk about her struggle, and how difficult it has been for her to deal with along with snippets of her life pre-overdose.

Further on, a picture of Demi’s hand appears as she is hooked up on the IV and the songstress reveals, “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes” as she talks about what happened at the hospital. The documentary is directed by Michael D Ratner, along with whom Demi Lovato spoke at the recent Television Critics Association panel. She revealed how the near-fatal incident left her emotionally and physically in a tough spot.

According to People, Demi says that she was left with brain damage and deals with the effects of those even now. Demi shared that she doesn’t drive anymore as she suffers from blind spots in her vision and also had a really hard time reading. She says that it was a big deal when she could read out of a book and that was only after at least 2 months post the incident, and her vision was very blurry.

