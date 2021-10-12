Demi Lovato Says 'Aliens' Is A 'derogatory Term' For Extraterrestrials; Suggests 'ET'

Singer Demi Lovato, on several occasions, has talked about her fascination in connecting with life forms other than humans in space. After launching her own show to talk about the possibility of extraterrestrials' existence while openly unearthing the hidden secrets of the alien life form on the planet with their companions, Demi has now suggested a different name to address extraterrestrials who are traditionally and widely called 'Aliens'. Putting up a strong point to support their case, they also appeared optimistic about making the change happen.

Demi Lovato suggests using 'ET'

The 29-year-old singer is grabbing attention with their new series Unidentified With Demi Lovato where she, along with their sister and a few sceptical friends, embark on a journey to find solid proof about a life form other than humans in space. In a recent interview with PEDESTRIAN.TV, Demi insisted on using the word 'ETs' instead of the traditional term 'Alien'. They stated,

''I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.'' They further appeared optimistic about making the change stating,

''I think that the world is becoming a more open place. Slowly, but surely, I think that we're making progress. And we're slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!'' Previously, Demi told Entertainment Weekly that she made the decision to pursue their interest in extraterrestrial beings because of an incident that took place at her 28th birthday party. After trying out a 'Protocol', Demi witnessed a question mark appearing in the black sky connecting the incident with a UFO experience.

More on Demi Lovato's Unidentified With Demi Lovato

Released on September 30 on Youtube, the series follows Demi, her sister Dallas and their sceptical Matthew digging out clues to discover the existence of extraterrestrial beings in space. They also worked on gathering clues and investigating earlier sightings on Earth to confirm their theories.

Image: Instagram/@ddlovato