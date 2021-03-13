Demi Lovato Says Failed Relationship With Max Ehrich Helped Her Realise Her Sexuality

American singer Demi Lovato recently revealed that her short-lived engagement with actor Max Ehrich helped her understand her sexuality. They began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement in July. However, by September their engagement had been called off.

Demi Lovato on her failed engagement with Max Ehrich

In her interview with E! News, Demi Lovato said, "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am." She added that she was engaged to a man last year and when it didn't work out she thought it was a huge sign. She thought she was going to spend her life with someone. But now that she wasn't going to, she felt a sense of relief that she could live her truth.

Previously, Demi Lovato was with actor Wilmer Valderrama. The couple parted ways in 2016. In the interview, she went on to explain that she is giving herself time before she publicly adds more labels to further define herself. She said that she knows who she is and what she is, but she is just waiting for a specific timeline to come out to the world as who she is. She said, "I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do.”

She further discussed that things felt "right" when she had a romantic encounter with a woman. She stated that she hooked up with a girl and realized that she liked it a lot more, it felt better, it felt right.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that Demi has discussed her fluidity. In the April 2018 issue of InStyle, she shared that love can be found "in any gender." In July 2020, she referred to herself as "queer" in an Instagram tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

More about Demi Lovato's relationships

Demi Lovato dated singer Alex DeLeon in 2008. Later, she dated singer Trace Cyrus in 2009 followed by dating her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas in 2010. After Wilmer Valderrama, she was with UFC athlete Luke Rockhold. Later, she dated another UFC athlete Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos. In 2018, she dated designer Henry Levy until March 2019 and was with model Austin Wilson for a few months. On July 23, 2020, she announced her engagement to Max Ehrich.