Demi Lovato Says She 'accidentally Lost Weight' By Following Healthy Lifestyle

Demi Lovato recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself in which she showed her body transformation. The singer has been vocal about her struggles with an eating disorder and drug use in the past. In the latest post, she has talked about her eating disorder recovery and a healthy lifestyle.

Demi Lovato's diet is reason behind her transformation

Demi Lovato shared in her IG post that she has “accidentally lost weight”. The singer gives credit to her changed outlook about diet and exercise and that she is filled with wisdom and cosmic guidance. She wrote a long caption in the video post which read, “I don't count calories anymore I don't over-exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight. This is a different experience But I feel full. Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. 'm full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today ðŸ’–"

In the video, Lovato can be seen posing in front of a mirror as she shows how loose her pants have become. Watch the video of the same below.

Demi Lovato's transformation

She also shared an Instagram story in which she thanked her body for having “patience and faith” in her. The singer had written the caption along with a quote in the picture, which read, “and i said to my body softly, 'i want to be your friend.' it took a long breath. and replied, i have been waiting my whole life for this.'" Check out the post of the same below.

Demi Lovato's photos of stretch marks covered in gold glitter

Back in December 2020, Demi had posted pictures of her stretch marks. The singer had highlighted them with gold glitter. The caption of the post read, “I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like”. Check out the post of the same below.

