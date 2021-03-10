Demi Lovato Says She 'did Not Want To Die' While Turning To Drugs For Mental Health Issues

American singer and actor, Demi Lovato is known for her appearance as a child actor in the television series Barney And Friends. The singer later gained popularity for playing Mitchie Torres in Disney's musical film Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The 28-year-old has been dealing with mental illness and recently opened up about her reason to turn to drugs.

Demi Lovato's mental health struggle

Demi Lovato recently opened about the reason for turning to drugs while struggling with mental health in an upcoming episode of the podcast, Yeah No, I'm Not Okay. The first thing Demi talked about on Diane Guerrero's podcast was about the misconception that if someone is using drugs or dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm, they want to die. While explaining about her drug addictions, the singer said that it almost killed and also saved her life at times. Since there were times when she had suicidal thoughts, drugs helped her in dealing with such ideations. Demi further added that if she had gone with these thoughts, she would not be sitting and telling her story now.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer added that she understood the reason she turned to these 'coping mechanisms'. It was because she genuinely was in pain and did not want to die. When the Camp Rock actor did not know what else to do, she chose drugs. The singer added that now she has other resources and tools, she knows how to deal and cope up with her struggles. Demi Lovato's mental health struggle is usually in headlines as the singer is always open about her past experiences. She believes in motivating people and let them know that "we all(everyone) struggle."

Post Demi Lovato's confession, the singer added that when she was younger, and that she would look at people in limelight and think how they are happy with their lives while she was in pain. Later when she herself got into the spotlight, she realised that it was not perfect. According to E! News, Demi Lovato's confession ended when she said that she does not try to present herself in a certain image anymore. She is dedicated to being the person she most identifies with within her life today.

Image Source: Demi Lovato's Instagram