Demi Lovato Says She Has No Regrets After Near-fatal 2018 Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is all set to premiere on March 23, 2021, and its trailer made it to YouTube, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The documentary will talk in detail about the singer’s life prior to her 2018 drug-overdose and after it, how the incident affected her life in various ways. However, in a recent interview, Demi revealed that even though she went through a lot, she doesn’t regret anything that happened. Read along to know more about what Demi has to say.

Also Read: Demi Lovato Reveals She Suffered Brain Damage And A Heart Attack After Her 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato says she has no regrets about her overdose

Demi Lovato’s tell-all documentary releases on YouTube later next month and it will see her reveal everything that happened through and after her 2018 drug overdose episode. She suffered from 3 strokes and a heart attack and still suffers from brain damage that was caused by the incident. In a conversation with Television Critics Association, Demi said that she still doesn’t drive as she suffers from blind spots in her vision and it took her over two months after the overdose to be able to read from a book.

Also Read: Demi Lovato Says She Is 'ready To Date' Five Months After Splitting Up With Max Ehrich

Although, later in her interview with People, Demi Lovato revealed that she had to deal with several repercussions, which she thinks are still there to remind her of the dark place that she has been through. Demi added that she is grateful for those reminders and that she did not have to do much rehabbing, except on the emotional side. Further, adding that all that happened was for a reason and has made her learn several lessons.

Demi says it was indeed a painful journey that made her the person she is now, and when she looks back, it does make her sad as to all that she had to go through and the consequences of it. But she is proud of herself now and the person that she has become, admitting that she has no regrets over what happened. The singer said that she is glad that people will get to see her and the person she has become through this documentary.

Also Read: Demi Lovato's Ex-beau Max Ehrich Spotted Crying At Same Place Where He Proposed Her?

Also Read: 'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date & Time Revealed! Here Are All The Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.