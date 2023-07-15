Demi Lovato Shares Insights Into The Long Term Effects Of Her 2018 Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato, known for her tumultuous public life, recently opened up about the lasting consequences of her past struggles. Having been in the spotlight since she was just 10 years old, Lovato has grown up in front of the world. In a recent interview, the singer and actress discussed her disabilities, which serve as permanent reminders of her tumultuous journey.

3 things you need to know

Demi Lovato made her debut on the popular children's television show Barney & Friends in 2002 at the age of 10.

She gained prominence through her role in the Camp Rock franchise, where she starred alongside the Jonas Brothers.

In her 2021 docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, she bravely shared her struggles with substance abuse and self-image issues.

Demi Lovato reflects on her drug overdose-induced disabilities

As per an ANI report, during a conversation on Andy Cohen Live, Demi Lovato reflected on the decisions she made in the past due to her lack of self-belief. The actor-singer revealed that her drug overdose in 2018 caused brain damage, resulting in hearing and visual impairments. Lovato also disclosed that she still refrains from driving due to blind spots in her vision.

(Demi Lovato carries permanent disabilities as the result of her 2018 drug overdose | Image: ddlovato/Instagram)

She vividly recalled the significance of being able to read from a book nearly two months after the overdose. Despite the permanent effects, she expressed no regrets except for considering the episode as the "closest thing" to one. Lovato expressed her wish that someone had told her she was beautiful when she struggled with self-doubt. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of sitting with pain and allowing it to pass.

Demi Lovato has made peace with her disabilities

Lovato has come to terms with her disabilities and considers them a constant reminder to stay on the right path. During her conversation with Cohen, she acknowledged the blind spots in her vision and explained how they serve as a constant reminder. She stated, "Anytime I look at something like I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face, and so it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again." Lovato hopes that her story will inspire and assist others on their journeys, which was the intent behind her docuseries.